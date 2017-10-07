OONI VISITS ABIA STATE,  PREACHES PEACE, SUGGESTS NEW NAME FOR IPOB

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has urged the members of the Indegenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to embrace peace and change the group's name to the Indegenous People Of Brighter Nigeria in the interest of the continued enjoyable coexistence of all the Nigerian people.

The Spiritual leader of the Yoruba race said this on Friday at the Government house in Umuahia, Abia state while paying a courtesy call on the state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He told the governor and the state's traditional rulers who were on hand to receive him that he was in the state in furtherance of his peace and unity project that he has moved within and outside the country saying this will guarantee socioeconomic development as Abia state has the capability to impact positively on Nigeria and solidify the nation's bond.

He said that peace and oneness remained the greatest achievement of any society, adding that the strength on Nigeria’s unity was in its diversity.

The Ooni added that he was also in Abia to support the state government because of its passion for things that were positive.

“The earlier we realise that we are all spiritually linked the better for us. We must chart a positive course for our teeming youths and make this country a better place. The members of IPOB are our children, we love them, I want them to change their name to Indigenous People Of Brighter Nigeria in the interest of our coexistence as one people ".

“We are praying for you and we don’t want any war or disintegration of the nation. We know that the youths of Abia will stand together to chart a proper course to make things better. I commend the culture of Igbo people, they are blessed with beautiful tradition especially the aspect that signifies that anyone who brings kola brings life"

Ooni Ogunwusi linked the kola nut breaking in Iboland to the strength of the typical Igbo man and woman. He expressed joy that the Igbo's Culture remains sustained irrespective anywhere the people live in the world saying he is always at home in Iboland and noted that Nigerians are spiritually linked and must work together because their strength lies in their diversity.

Ooni who is the Co-chairman of National Council Of Nigerian Traditional Rulers concluded his speech calling on relevant agencies in Nigeria to evolve reorientation programmes that would change the thought process of youths because they were the future and energy of Nigeria.

In his response, Ikpeazu said that Nigeria had the potentials to be one of the biggest countries in the world because of the human and natural resources that abound in the country.

The governor said that the state government was committed to empowering Abia youths to enable them become self-reliant.

“The state government has created an office dedicated to providing empowerment for youths with a a minimum loan of N250,000 to start small business.

“This is our way of practically supporting our youths that are interested in eking out a living. I believe that is how we can curb youth restiveness ,” he said.

Ikpeazu thanked the traditional ruler who he called his father for offering prayers for the state, adding that his leadership style was commendable, saying he is encouraged by the leadership style of the Ooni especially in ensuring the unity of Nigeria and enabling inter-ethnic harmony within and outside the country.

The African foremost monarch who was accompanied to the Governor's house by the Secretary of South West Council of Traditional Rulers and Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adeleke Aderemi, Her Majesty, Queen Dambi of Kasai Kingdom in Congo Republic, HRM Eze Philip Ajomiwe Ndu 1 of Oriendu, Chair Umuahia North LGA Abia state,

Eze Ngozi Mathias Nwoko, Ome UDO II of Mgboko Obia Efula

Obingwa LGA, Abia state and Eze Ugochukwu Jeromi Ezeneche

Eze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia later attended Iriji Yam Festival at Mgboko Ngwa Amaise Ancient Palace at Obingwa Abia State hosted by the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Dr Eberechi N Dick

Signed ;

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media and Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace.