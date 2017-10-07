FG appoints Tunde Lemo as new FERMA boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Tunde Lemo, as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Assistant Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mohammed Nakorji, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Nakorji said the president has also appointed new members of the board.

They are Nurudeen Abdurrahaman Rafindadi, Buba Silas Abdullahi, Babagana Mohammad Aji, Shehu Udman Abdullahi and Loretta Ngozichukwu Aniagolu.

Others are Mujaidu Stanley Dako, Vincent Oladapo Kolawole and Chukwunwike O.

Established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2002, FERMA commenced operations in 2003. It has two operational departments (east and west). Each of them is headed by an executive director.

The operations department is charged with the responsibility of road maintenance across the country.