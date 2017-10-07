Court remands Man for killing  stepmother in Osun

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has ordered that a man, Oyelami Okeyomi be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his step mother, Alice Badetito Okeyomi, after he discovered that the aged woman was responsible for his inability to father a child.

Our correspondent gathered that Okeyomi had visited a herbalist's home, where it was allegedly revealed to him that Madam Alice caused him to be impotent with the use of charms.

After the suspect got wind of the said revelation, he was said to have stormed Adigbo compound in Ejigbo, a town in Osun State, where his stepmother lived and confronted her with the allegation.

An altercation was said to have ensued between the two of them before Okeyomi allegedly hit Alice's head with an iron rod several times until she gave up the ghost.

The police were able to arrest the suspect, who was on Friday, dragged before an Osogbo Magistrate's court, on a one-count-charge of causing the death of Madam Alice Okeyomi.

Prosecutor, Joshua Oladoye, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on September 23, 2017 at about 5pm, at Adigbo Compound, Ejigbo.

Oladoye added that the accused person killed Alice Badetito Okeyomi by hitting her with iron rod on her head, causing her death.

He said that the offence committed by Oyelami contravened Section 316 and punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 volume 11 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The plea of the accused was not taken due to the magnitude of the offence.

While Oyelami was not legally represented, Magistrate Ashiru Ayeni ordered the remand of the accused person in Ilesha prison custody and adjourned the case till November 7 for mention.

Ashiru, however, transferred the case to the Ejigbo Magisterial District.