Delta Lga Polls: Dsiec Boss Reassures Parties Of Credible Elections

Ahead of the January 6th 2018, local government polls in Delta State, the Chairman, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Mr Mike Ogbodu, has reaffirmed that DSIEC would adhere to the constitution in the conduct of the elections.

Ogbodu gave the assurance Wednesday while delivery his address during a meeting with leaders of political parties at the hall, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Secretariat, along Maryam Babagida Way, Asaba.

“As you may have read from my inaugural speech, I assured our stakeholders that I will keep to the rules of engagement in the conduct of the elections by complying with the various processes that are in tandem with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of 1999 and the 2017 Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, law”.

The chairman said the meeting was to divulge the plans that would bring the various processes that would unfold the Commission’s electoral calendar to the political parties.

“The Commission called for this meeting to unveil our noble plans that will usher in the various processes that are meant to unfold this Commission’s electoral calendar to the leadership of the various political parties”, disclosing that it was also meant to sought the support of various stakeholders in the state with a view to conducting a peaceful, credible and acceptable election, “DSIEC will provide a level playing ground for all parties and aspirants to test their popularity in the eyes of the electorate”.

The former Commissioner of Police said the Commission shall embark on a state-wide tour to acquaint themselves with critical stakeholders to create awareness to vigorously engage them in the electioneering process.

Hear him: “Soon after this parley with you, we shall embark on a state-wide tour to formally introduce ourselves to our stakeholders and enlighten everybody, including the electorate, on the need to actively participate in electing credible candidates of their choice to fill various chairmanship and councillorship positions that are expected to be vacant on 27th October 2017 when the tenure of the current elected officials at the council will elapse”.

He assured that the Commission has put machinery in place geared towards the successful conduct of the “proposed local government general election”, 2018, “We have commenced the various activities including the acquisition of the current register of voters from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), perfected arrangements for the procurement and purchase of sensitive and non- sensitive electoral materials among others”.

He applauded parties present for reposing confidence on DSIEC, noting that their commitment in ensuring that expected positions at the local government level were filled, was a testimony of their belief on DSIEC, “DSIEC is determined to ensure that the hope of Deltans in conducting the “proposed election” is not jeopardized”.

The DSIEC boss pointed out that the choice of the date for the polls was borne out in compliance with the current DSIEC law passed by the State House of Assembly, adding that stakeholders, leaders and members of various political parties in the state should do all in their powers to enable DSIEC conduct an acceptable elections.