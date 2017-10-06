World Contraceptive day: Group urges students on abstinence

Female students with special needs in Osogbo, Osun State, have been urged to abstain from all forms of sexual activity in order to avoid unwanted pregnancy which might affect their education.

This is even as the non governmental organization, Value Female Network, sensitized the students through sign languages, on the need for family planning.

The Director of the NGO, Costly Aderibigbe, while speaking on the theme "Zero Tolerance To Unplanned Pregnancy" noted that family planning would save the lives of women who die everyday as a result of pregnancy related complications.

Costly who condemned the stigmatization of young people accessing Family planning services, said family planning would also save the lives of 2, 300 infant (Under 5) who die everyday in the country.

The Director noted that Nigeria is the second country with high prevalence of infant mortality in the world.

The students and teachers who were educated about their sexual & reproductive health and rights, were also informed about youth-friendly centres and other Family planning services outlets in the State.

The group also introduced Barrier contraceptive agents to the participants and its official mobile-friendly personnel to encourage them reach out for clarification when having difficult in accessing Family services.