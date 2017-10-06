Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

General News | 6 October 2017 18:49 CET

Kachikwu keeps mum after meeting with President Buhari

By The Rainbow

MINISTER of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu declined to talk to State House Correspondents after about an hour meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa, Abuja. Kachikwu who left immediately after the meeting simply replied “no comment” when asked about the outcome of the meeting.

Minister of State for Petroleum,
Ibe Kachikwu arriving for a closed door meeting

with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 06/10/2017
Credit: Vanguard


General News

