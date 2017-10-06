WAQSP Stakeholders To Implement ECOWAS Regional Quality Database

The West Africa Quality System Programme (WAQSP), has organised a regional information workshop for the validation of the draft framework document for the implementation of the ECOWAS quality and industry database at a 2day workshop in Abuja.

The programme implemented by UNIDO and funded by European Union is aimed at establishing a framework for the development and exploitation of appropriate, relevant, effective and efficient quality infrastructures, to facilitate intra-regional and international trade, protect the consumer and environment and promote sustainable economic development.

The WAQSP within its framework plans, among other activities, to establish a database on quality and industry within the ECOWAS region. This database is mainly for economic operators in the region. It will provide concrete answers in response to the many requests for statistical data.

Speaking at the event on the need to enhance quality infrastructure across West Africa, Representative of EU Delegation to Nigeria & ECOWAS, Jens Hoegel, First Counsellor Head of Health, Nutrition & Resilience Section, said: “I think we have made good progress with the document that is necessary to make the next step, and it is a good sign of cooperation on the one hand between ECOWAS, and a good sign of acknowledging the quality systems that provides the basis for economic development. The EU will continue in its effort to provide inclusive growth in all of ECOWAS member states.”

Also speaking on the importance of database to industrialisation, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Ikechukwu Enelamah, represented by Dr Francis Alanene, Director Of Industry with the Ministry, said: “Database has created completely new dimension of growth around the world. The initiative to establish ECOWAS quality and industrial database is a welcome development in the region.

“By accurately recording industrial data, updating and tracking such data on an efficient and regular basis, Nations will have the opportunity to address their industrial challenges.”

ECOWAS Commissioner for Industry and Private Sector Promotions, Mr Kalilou Traore in his address, stressed the need to provide regional structure, database and information system to enterprises and policy makers for effective implementation of quality programmes.

The objective of the meeting is said to submit for the validation of directors in charge of Industry in Member States the framework document supporting the ECOWAS Quality and Industrial Database including the metadata and its filling guide.