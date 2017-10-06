Call For Submission In The Memory of Achebe

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra State Chapter, in

collaboration with the Anambra State Library announce call for

submission of quality essays and poems from both burgeoning and

established writers across the world to mark it’s one-day 2017 literary

event tagged “ACHEBE at 86: A LITERARY COMMEMORATION”

This annual event which is its second edition is a literary event

initiated to honor and celebrate the life and the works of the Literary Legend - Late Prof. Chinua Achebe who was born on the 16th day of November 1930, and

also to recognize his great achievements, legacies and inputs in the world of literature.

The great occasion is slated to take place on the 16th of

November 2017 at the auditorium hall of the Prof. the Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka Anambra State, starting by 10.am . It is being organized by the Society Of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra State Chapter, in collaboration with the Anambra State Library

Board Awka in the memory of the great literary Champion in whose name it is tagged.

In the cause of marking this event and with the aim of making it remarkable indeed, a call

for submissions is opened, to both burgeoning and established writers to submit their well-

constructed essays and poetry in the memory of the legend.

The essay or poetry MUST be written in the memory of Chinua Achebe and shall be presented at the event by the author (if present).

Guidelines for Submission:

1. Essay or Poetry MUST be in the memory of Achebe, and may focus on his life, works, personality, writing style or other areas.

2. The essay or poetry Should be brief and concise. A maximum of 500words for essays or reviews, and a maximum of 40 lines for poetry.

3. Author’s information - contact address, phone number, E-mail address

and a short bio of no more than 50words. should be included in the submission.

4. Submission is open to all.

5. Writer may choose any interesting title of his choice.

6. Entries should be sent to synwanambrachapter@ gmail.com (written in the body of the mail; NOTas attachment)

7. Submission must be made on or before 30th October 2017.

8. Late Entry will not be accepted.

9.. Entries could be written in either English or Igbo Language and Must be original work of the author/poet.

Benefits:

All the accepted essays and poems would be published in the event magazine and in various literary blogs and websites, to the writer’s credit.

All Entrants shall receive Certificate of Participation

Aside the publication and promotion of the submitted entries, authors/poets of the best ten essays and poetrys would be given outstanding recognition and rewards

at the event.

ORGANIZER:

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra State Chapter in

collaboration with the Anambra

State Library, Prof. Kenneth Dike E-library.

Submission Deadline is 30th October 2017.

For inquiries or support, e-mail: synwanambrachapter@ gmail.com

OR

Call 08163938812, Izunna I. Okafor (the Coordinator Society of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra Chapter)

or

07062696058, Ojiego Austine Chidiebere (the P.R.O/Media Director Society of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra Chapter).