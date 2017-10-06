World Teachers' Day: K-RAD felicitates, Promises Them The National cake

A frontline lawyer and leading governorship aspirant in Osun State, Mr Kunle Adegoke has felicitated with teachers on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day.

In a letter he addressed to the Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers and sighted by journalists, Adegoke noted that Nigerian teachers deserved a special place in the society and a special treatment by all governments.

"I join the entire world to celebrate with teachers today on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day. I know that without the efforts of my teachers, I would not have been anything today.

"I also know that my aspiration to become the governor of Osun in 2018 is because I am confident that what my teachers taught me will be very useful to make Osun an envy of all. For this alone, I have nothing but prayers for my teachers and all teachers the world over."

Kunle Adegoke, popularly known as K-Rad also commended the governor of Osun State for the special career treatment he has accorded the teachers in the state, and promised to do more when elected as governor of the state.

"While I commend the present government of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola on its creation of the office of Tutor-General in Osun, I wish to note that no recognition and motivation can be too much for a teacher, for without a teacher there cannot be a governor, a president, a judge, a lawyer, a doctor etc. And to that extent, when I assume office as governor of the State of Osun come 2018, serving and retired teachers will have a cause to bless the day they chose to be teachers", Adegoke promised.

The Osogbo-born governorship hopeful also used the occasion to share a part of his vision in the education sector of the state. He specifically promised not only to use the teachers to produce star students, but to also ensure that teachers themselves get their due rewards while still alive.

"We recently celebrated an academic prodigy, Miss Folaloluwa Oginni who dazzled the whole world with her brilliance. If we could produce such a world star from Osun, we surely can produce thousands of her like. And in achieving this, not only serving teachers but also retired but not tired veteran teachers will be our partners",

"As a closet teacher, I more than appreciate how taxing a teacher's job is, just as I share in the belief that a teacher's reward should begin from this world before it completes in heaven. So shall it be under my watch, by God and with your support", he concluded.