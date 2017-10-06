International Institute of Islamic Thought Holds 4th Annual Conference in Osogbo

Top scholars from different countries would attend the 4th edition of the annual conference of the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT) in Osogbo, capital of Osun State this weekend.

The conference with the theme “Sustainability of Islamic Universities” would hold at the campus of the Fountain University, Osogbo between Saturday and Sunday to appraise the operations of Islamic universities and proffer solutions to their challenges.

The Secretary of the Organising Committee, Dr Ismail Musa told our correspondent that Professor Muritala Bidmos from the University of Lagos would make the lead paper presentation while Professor Fathi Malkawi from Jordan and Dr Rihab Abdulrahaman Alsherif from Sudan would also deliver separate papers at the conference.

Dr Musa added that the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede would deliver a keynote address at the conference and that The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, (NUC) Professor Abubakar Rasheed would also be at the conference.

He said that Vice Chancellors of Islamic Universities, top Muslim clerics and prominent Islamic organizations such as the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society (NASFAT) would also attend the conference.

Dr Musa also said that the Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, prominent traditional rulers in Osun State including the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Olawale Akanbi, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Almaruf Magbagbeola, the Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Rauf Adedeji are expected at the conference.