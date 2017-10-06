The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in collaboration with the Gemstone and Jewelry Association of Nigeria wishes to announce the Africa Gemstones and Jewelry Exhibition and Seminar coming up on 19-20th October, 2017 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The hosting of this exhibition will afford a chance to showcase Africa's mineral wealth and also encourage mining rich communities to embrace mining as an economic activity that has immense potential to transform not only the socio-economic wellbeing but also contribute to the national economic growth.

Interested participants should visit www.agjes.com/register for registration. Exhibitors should visit www.agjes.com/rates-application or call 0816 031 3483for details. Exhibition Registration closes by 15th October, 2017