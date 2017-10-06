CPPM DEMANDS AN URGENT INVESTIGATION OF DR. IBE KACHIKWU'S ALLEGATIONS

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), like patriotic Nigerians, interests and groups is saddened and disturbed by allegations of insubordination and abuse of due process in the discharge of his responsibility levelled against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)) Dr. Maikanti Baru by the Minister of State for petroleum resources Ministry, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu via his leaked memo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

We regards the allegations as very weighty and deserving of urgent investigation because of it's negative effect on the reputation of this administration which has propagated adherence to due process and accountability as cardinal programmes in its official engagements.

We at CPPM are particularly worried by this allegations of indiscipline rearing it's ugly head in the life of this present administration, because it is at variance with the integrity and character of President Muhammadu Buhari as a disciplinarian of the highest global standard.

Despite being embarrassed, we remain civilized, democratic and responsible by calling on the executive to immediately investigate this allegations thoroughly and do the needful for our collective image and good.

We commend most appreciably the laudable step of the Senate to investigate this matter of urgent national importance and urge them to avail the executive of it's findings for appropriate actions in line with it's legislative functions.

However, we condemn in strong and unmistakable terms, the barbaric, irresponsible, irresponsive, reckless, provocative and assault on national sensibilities comments by agents of destabilization and anti democratic elements of impugning ethnic and political sentiments into an allegation which has not yet been investigated and proven to a logical conclusion.

We call on Nigerians to remain steadfast, focused and vigilant to hold government at all levels accountable to the people based on issues and refused to be incited to engage in acts capable of undermining unity, peace and security of the society by aggrieved individuals, interest and groups.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman,

Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM).