World Travel Awards arrives in Rwanda

World Travel Awards (WTA) has touched down in Rwanda ahead of its Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 .

The prestigious event will take place in the country’s thriving capital, Kigali, on 10th October, with hundreds of leaders from across the hospitality industry expected to attend the glittering red carpet ceremony.

Local stars, George Ndirangu and Makeda Mahadeo – both hugely experienced as hosts and presenters – will compere the event which will take place at the five star Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre , alongside the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and AviaDev Africa (10th-12th October).

The leading hotel investment conference that connects business leaders from the international and local markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa, AHIF is attended by the highest calibre international hotel investors of any conference in Africa.

Meanwhile AviaDev Africa is a unique event bringing together airports, airlines, governments, industry suppliers and tourism authorities to determine the future air connectivity and infrastructure development of Africa. The event provides an opportunity for the aviation and hotel development communities to share intelligence on their future plans, catalysing tourism development on the continent.

Speaking ahead of the event, WTA President and Founder Graham E. Cooke said: “It is an honour for World Travel Awards to be here in Rwanda, for the very first time.

"The heart of Africa, Rwanda has become rightfully known for its spectacular scenery – think thundering waterfalls, towering mountains and virgin rainforests – and rare wildlife.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Rwanda to claim its rightful place as Africa’s rising star and I can’t wait to welcome all our nominees next Tuesday, as we recognise the leaders among them."

A full list of nominees can be viewed on the World Travel Awards website.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards Gala Ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards, please visit the official website, www.worldtravelawards.com.