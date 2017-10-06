LGA POLLS: Parties, Stakeholders Kick In Delta

As the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), has released the time-table for the conduct of elections at the local government level, party leaders and critical stakeholders have bare their minds, tasking the Board chairman, Mike Ogbodu, not to act the script of his master.

They said the adage that “he that plays the piper dictates the tune”, shouldn’t play out as it would cause coarse, anarchy, mayhem and disrupt the peace been enjoyed in the state.

Leaders of political parties present at the meeting held Wednesday by DSIEC at the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) hall in Asaba, expressed worries over the time frame given by the Board to conduct the election.

Secretary, United Peoples Party (UPP), Humphrey Odiri, warned that the situation where members of the electoral commission work for the ruling political party to the detriment of others would not be allowed in the forthcoming election, claiming that his party won the last election at Agbarho, alleging that his party was denied victory by the previous Board, “such will not be allowed any more”.

Chairman, Accord Party, Mr Chibugwu, said he has lost faith in DSIEC as the constitution has rather compounded DSIEC’s problem by depending on those that appointed them.

“Many things made me to lost faith in DSIEC but it is a constitutional problem”, blaming the situation where those who appointed them monitors their activities, “how independent is DSIEC? He asked.

While noting that independence would be difficult to attain, he advocated for constitutional change.

Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ambassador Oke Idawene, told the Commission’s chairman that the availability of sensitive and non-sensitive materials are key factors to the success of the election.

“Once materials come early on the Election Day, nobody will cry out and if political parties campaign peacefully, there will be no cause to lament”.

The SDP chairman tongue lashed the Commission’s inability to distribute invitation letters to political parties formally inviting them to the event, “I wonder why the Commission could not send invitation letters to me and others. I came here because I heard that DSIEC is holding a meeting with political parties, we should receive our letters at most two days to meetings”, he said.

Meanwhile, accusation and counter accusation rented the air between leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over irregularities in previous election at the local government level in the state.

Nelson Enumah, Secretary, Election Committee of APC, query the situation where election is fixed for January 6th 2018, with the current tenure of chairmen and councilors expiring on 27th October 2017, “are we going to allow our constitution to be violated by appointing HPMs? He asked.

He expressed fear that the wife of the member representing Warri North in the State House of Assembly, Michael Diden, otherwise known as Edjele whose wife, Mrs Light Diden, is a member of the Commission would not influence the Board during and after voting exercises.

“We know that Michael Diden is a bigwig in the PDP. How are we not sure that he will use his powers through his wife who is a member of the Board to write results? He alleged.

He stated that DSIEC should be fair to all political parties in the election, “it is expected that the Commission will be fair to all parties in the contest”.

State secretary of PDP, Nzete Obi who doubles as the chairman, Association of Motorcycle and Tricycles Riders in the state said “when one is not ready, you begin to suspect. If he is afraid, he should go home and do a proper work on the electorate”.

But taking a quick sweep on him, the State Secretary of APC, Mr Chidi Okonji, expressed worry over the inconclusive election in Ndokwa East where he claimed APC won with over 340 votes said “the same man who is talking is the one who influenced DSIEC not to conduct a free, fair and credible election in Ndokwa East”, calling on the Commission not to jettison the peace enjoyed in the state even as he congratulated the chairman on his appointment.

In his response to issues raised by stakeholders in the meeting, chairman of the Board assured that DSIEC would conduct an acceptable election in the state, noting that anybody as long as the person is from the state could be appointed into the Board.

He also said any staff or ad hoc staff caught in election malpractice would be sanctioned appropriately, “aside the constitution, we have our way of checking, monitoring and dealing with staff or ad hoc staff, they will be made to face the law”, he assured.