Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

PDP News | 6 October 2017 10:05 CET

Two PDP federal lawmakers decamp to APC

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

Two members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thursday's development add to the spate of movement from PDP to APC and vice versa.

Mr. Zaphania Jisalo representing Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)/Bwari Federal Constituency, and Yusuf Tijani representing Okene/Ogori_Magogo in Kogi

State both announced the move at plenary session on Thursday.

Mr. Jisalo a two time House of Representative member under PDP was also the past chairman of AMAC.


PDP News

Who police the Police in Ghana?
By: Lord Aikins Adusei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists