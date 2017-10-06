Two PDP federal lawmakers decamp to APC

Two members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thursday's development add to the spate of movement from PDP to APC and vice versa.

Mr. Zaphania Jisalo representing Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)/Bwari Federal Constituency, and Yusuf Tijani representing Okene/Ogori_Magogo in Kogi

State both announced the move at plenary session on Thursday.

Mr. Jisalo a two time House of Representative member under PDP was also the past chairman of AMAC.