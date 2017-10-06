Buhari appoints Aisha Ahmad CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presented Mrs. Aishah Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, she is to replace a former Deputy Governor, who retired early this year.

Adesina said in accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Buhari urged the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs. Ahmad, who would then resume work immediately.

In the same vein, the president has written the Senate, seeking the confirmation of appointment of members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN.

They are to replace four members, whose tenure expires at the end of this year.

The nominees are: Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu.

After Senate's clearance, the new members of the Monetary Policy Committee are to resume duties in January.