Nnamdi Kanu's Death: Nwodo, Buhari, SE Govs & Orji Uzor Kalu Fingered – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother

The rumoured death or abduction of Prince Nnamdi Kanu, the erstwhile leader of The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) is gaining more strenght and may not be fading away soon. The brother of the missing leader of the proscribed organization has stated that some highly placed persons conspired to eliminate one of the most loved Biafran agitation leader.

The allegation from the brother of Nnamdi Kanu point fingers at the current President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, the five South East Governors, Orji Uzo Kanu and President Buhari. This unconfirmed weighty allegation is yet to be substatiated by Prince Emmanuel Kanu.

The bloody invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents' home by the Nigerian military forces on September 14, 2017 has continued to resonate especially among the sympathizers of the proscribed Organization.

There are strong rumours of a classified video of the army operation at Kanu's home. It is believed to be a highly kept secret of the high ranks of IPOB. The rumour further states that there are micro video cameras planted around Nnamdi Kanu's house which the military was not oblivous of. However,there strongly rumoured secret recording is alleged to be undergoing analysis by the foreign based officials of IPOB. The micro video cameras captured in graphic details, the begining and the end of the invasion. If such evidence exists we are yet to verify it as some have dismissed it as a propaganda.

According to Nnamdi Kanu's brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the president of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo played a pivotal role in convincing the President into using military force to decimate the ‘noisy’ IPOB leader and his followers. According to Prince Kanu, the group of conspirators agreed to sacrifice Nnamdi Kanu's life in exchange for the proposed restructuring of Nigeria.

“Nnia Nwodo made many trips to Abuja trying to convince President Buhari to buy into the plan to squash Nnamdi Kanu so that they can take over” said Prince Emmanuel Kanu as he explained that it was Nnia Nwodo who gave the nod for the five south east governors to proscribe the activities of IPOB.

Nnia Nwodo has been mentioned as one of the likely running mate to Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in the coming presidential election of 2019 stated Prince Emmanuel Kanu. Prince Emmanuel Kanu indicates that his political ambitions drove him against the will of his people. The call for no election by the IPOB was a deciding factor.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu queried why the Nigerian military force would use war-time machines such as armored personnel carrier (APC) and other war-time vehicles and weapons to invade the home belonging of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu without a court order or an order for any known authority?

“The Nigerian military must produce the body of Nnamdi” the agonizing brother insists.