IKEJA ELECTRIC, XT MONITOR ORGANISES MEDICAL OUTREACH FOR LAGOS COMMUNITIES

Lagos Nigeria; October 5, 2017: Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s largest Electricity Distribution Company has collaborated with one of its business partners, XT Monitor Ltd, to organize a medical outreach for communities within its network, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives.

The activity, which is slated for the 9th and 10th of October, 2017, will hold at the IE’s Oshodi Model Business Unit located along Okota Road and the Egbeda Undertaking Office, located on Idimu Road, by Alaguntan Bus Stop, respectively.

The outreach will be facilitated by a US Medical Mission, comprising 11 medical specialistsbased in the USA and the goal of the project is to provide free medical treatment up to 2000 individuals, where needed and also to educate and train medical personnel in specific areas of medicine.

The scope of the medical mission is the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases with special attention to Diabetes and Hypertension. Other cases of non-communicable conditions will also be covered too.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Corporate Communications for IE, Felix Ofulue, called on members of the communities within its network, especially those living in Oshodi and Egbeda, to take advantage of the exercise which will holdfrom 10am till 4pm at Oshodi Model Business Unit on the 9thand the following day at the Egbeda Undertaking Office, same time.

According to him, the exercise was one of the methods adopted to assure its esteemed customers that they are more than just mere electricity connections.“This noble initiative, once again, demonstrates IE’s commitment to the wellbeing of customers within her network. You will recall that we recently engaged on quite a number of health interventions in our communities in the recent past and we are sincerely hoping thatthis intervention can act as a catalyst to stir other Institutions to rise up to the challenge of providing affordable healthcare in Nigeria,” he said.

In his own words, Kayode Adeoti, Managing Director of XT Monitor Ltd said: “This medical mission aligns with our strategy of engagement and advocacy and It provides a platform todemonstrate that we and our principal, Ikeja Electric care for the good of the Consumers and Communities where we work. It is our hopethat the impact will be significant and far reaching for the beneficiaries of this exercise”.

The medical outreach is expected to cater to over two thousand individuals in the two day exercise,which is happening in the month of the 57thIndependence celebrations in Nigeria.