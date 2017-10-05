Cultists arraigned over unlawful possession of cartridges

The Osun State State Police command has arraigned two suspected cultists before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital over alleged possession of cartridges.

The accused persons included Mukaila Ibrahim aged 19 and Kareem Akeem aged 22.

Prosecutor Duro Adekunle told the court that the accused persons with others at large on the 12th of September, 2017 at Oja Oba area, did had in their possession two live cartridges, a knife, a bottle containing petrol and one hammer.

Adekunle said the accused persons also had a ring, one screw driver, four different phones which they could not give a satisfactory account of.

The Prosecutor added that the duo also posed as members of an Eiye secret cult.

Adekunle explained that the offences contrary to section 8 and punishable under section 27(1)(b)(II) of the firearms Act Cap F. 28 Laws of Osun State of the Federation of Nigeria.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them and their counsel, Barrister Tunbosun Oladipupo prayed the court for their bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused persons bail of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum each and adjourned the case till November 2nd, 2017.