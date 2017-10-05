2017 Teachers' Day: MSSN asks FG to institute  Gratifying Teachers' Specific Allowance

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has expressed felicitations with teachers nationwide on the occasion of the 2017 Teachers' Day, while commending their contributions to nation building.

The Amir, MSSN Lagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, in a statement issued

in Lagos, said teachers are worth celebrating going by the successes they have recorded over the years.

Ashafa, noted that MSSN acknowledges and appreciates their contributions to nation building despite the innumerable challenges hindering their strides.

"We hope that the teachers will not be deterred by the lukewarm response from their employers," he said.

Advocating for improved welfare packages for teachers to motivate a better performance, Ashafa called on the Federal Government to institute a gratifying teachers specific allowance (GTSA) to complement the unmatched contributions rendered by teachers nationwide.

He urged the government at all levels to complement and reward teachers adequately for their unquantifiable contributions to the developments witnessed in the education sector over the years.

"All the stakeholders should be reminded that the teachers make enormous sacrifice and record the greatest contributions for providing the required human capital to advance the frontiers of different sectors of our economy."

Ashafa however, commended the Lagos State government for setting an exemplary standard in the treatment of their employees.

He stated that prompt payment of salary and expeditious implementation of promotions in the state are noteworthy.



