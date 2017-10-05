Nigeria Can only rise as an indivisible entity - Muslim Cleric

An Islamic cleric, Sheik Qaasim Durojaye has said that Nigeria's potentials can only be realised when the country remains as an indivisible entity.

Sheik Durojaye made this call at a public lecture organised to mark Nigeria's 57th independence anniversary by The Muslim Congress in Oshogbo, the capital of the State of Osun.

The cleric opined that Nigerians should rather be determined to work together to make the country great charging Nigerians to shun the calls for division being made by ethnic agitators as only Allah knows the reasons for making the country an amalgamation of different ethnic groups and languages.

He then enjoined public office holders at all levels to do more in providing dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

In his own lecture at the programme, the Mufasir of Osogboland, Sheikh Maruf Ishola, emphasized the need for Nigerians to move closer to God and emulate the virtues of the Prophet Muhammed (SAW) if they desire to free Nigeria from the shackles of corruption.

Sheik Ishola enjoined Nigerians to be upright, honest and truthful in their conduct among themselves. He said only this will ensure a corruption free Nigeria where individual citizens can realise their full potentials.

The event was graced by the Olobaagun of Obaagun, Oba Jimoh Adebisi, the Chief Imam of Ido Osun, Sheik Abdulfatah Bolajoko, Senator Bayo Salami, among others.