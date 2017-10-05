NGO sensitises 500 adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene management

No fewer than 500 adolescent schools girls in Osun were on Wednesday sensitised on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) by Centre For Life Enhancement and Community(CLECD), a non-governmental organisation.

Speaking during the sensitisation programme in Ara Grammar School in the State, the Executive Secretary of the NGO, Mrs Funmilayo Ogunrinde, said the challenges adolescent girls faced during menstruation in schools were enormous.

Ogunrinde said the programme was organised to sensitise adolescent girls on how to overcome taboos and challenges they usually faced during menstruation.

She said that menstruation, being a regular discharge of blood and mucosal tissue from the inner lining of the uterus through the vagina, is a normal biological process and a key sign of reproductive health.

Ogunrinde, however, decried that the natural phenomenon was treated as a negative, shameful and dirty condition in many cultures, which misconceptions usually resulted in shame, embarrassment and lack of confidence among adolescent school girls and women.

She said that the misconceptions, myths and superstitions concerning menstrual blood and menstrual hygiene had potential harmful implications.

Ogunrinde, who educated girls on stages of menstrual cycle during the workshop, also urged boys who were in attendance to support girls in overcoming menstruation challenges.

Also speaking, Mr Ayo Okelana, the Executive Secretary of Cleannation, also an NGO, said lack of functional, segregated toilet, washing facilities, affordable and hygienic menstrual products were some of the problems menstruating female students faced in most schools.

Okelana said there was urgent need forthe provision of functional toilets with running water, soap, mirror and affordable sanitary pads for adolescent girls during menstruation

He noted that inadequate knowledge about menstruation had led to early or child marriage, harassment and teenage pregnancy among adolescent school girls.

In his remarks, Mr Tunde Olaniran, the Executive Secretary of Kingdom Seekers International Outreach Ministry (KISIOM), an NGO, said there was urgent need for government, media, private sector and individuals to be involved in breaking the silence and taboos surrounding menstruation.

Olaniran said awareness about menstruation leads to better reproductive health, greater self esteem and better academic performance.