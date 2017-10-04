Empowerment Tour:  Osodieme Equips 450 Pregnant Women for Safe Delivery in Orumba

The excitement and joy of 450 pregnant women who trouped out to welcome the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) with many others on Tuesday at Orumba North and Orumba South Local Government Areas reflects the happiness that heralds the arrival of a new born. The women drawn from the sixteen and fifteen communities of the two local governments respectively were the lucky beneficiaries of free delivery kit and diapers donated by Osodieme as part of her ongoing Empowerment Tour of Local Governments in Anambra State.

Prior to handing out the gifts, Osodieme explained that she did not come for electioneering campaign but for the statutory yearly empowerment tour in conjunction with Ministry of Social Development, Children and Women Affairs, According to the wife of the governor, I decided to bring along among other items, delivery kits also known as Mama kits for select pregnant women in the communities. Said she:

“This is an initiative for Safe Delivery programme under my NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ). We do this to improve baby and maternal mortality rate in remote communities. We want the Baby to have a fair chance of survival and delivered safely without complications and also ensure good health for the mother.”

Osodieme advised the women to keep the Delivery Kit pack handy when they are going for antenatal care and avoid opening the contents to avoid contamination and infection. Some contents of the Kit include; Ball syringe for suction, sterile scissors and knife for cutting the umbilical cord etc. Two packs of diapers were also handed out to each of the beneficiaries.

Reacting after receiving the free gift, one of the delighted beneficiaries at Orumba North, Mrs. Grace Okonkwo, said; “when my friend told me that Osodieme is coming I was reluctant to go because of my condition. Now, I am very happy I came. They called me out. She came and gave all of us this to help us deliver our babies. I will give it to the Nurse because it is among what they told me to buy. May God bless Osodieme.” She re-stated.

Also at Orumba South, Mrs. Marcy Okoye could not hide her feelings: “Nnam, I am happy. This is my fourth pregnancy and I can’t wait for God to bless me with safe delivery. Things are difficult and expensive, so when you get free help like this without struggling for it you can only thank God for prayers answered. May God provide for Osodieme and our Governor, Chukwu gozie fa o! Please thank them for me.”

The distribution of free delivery kits and diapers to pregnant women is one of the highlights of the ongoing Empowerment tour programme tour of Local Government Areas in Anambra State. Osodieme has so far visited eleven of the twenty-one LGAs in Anambra State.

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) handing out Delivery kits.

Pregnant women waiting in line for the distribution of free delivery kits

