Delta YDP Chairman Lash Back At Alleged PDP Blackmailer, Sponsor

Chairman, Young Democratic Party (YDP), Delta State chapter, Barr Festus Ofume, has pounded a faceless FACEBOOK user with the name, “DELTA IGORUH” over a story on an alleged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) WhatsApp platform “BRIDGE BUILDERS”, accusing him of executing jobs at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), using substandard building materials.

“DELTA IGORUH”, also alleged that Ofume, had duped his brother, Fred Ofume, chairman of Ika South local government council under PDP of hard currency and buying him old model of Toyota Corolla 1999 and 2000 model in place of the latest.

In a press release signed by the YDP chairman’s media aide, David Ezeh, Tuesday and made available to our correspondent in Asaba, said that Ofume, “has never executed any SUBEB contract or any contract whatsoever for the Delta State Government”.

The party dared the author and sponsors of the publication to make public their claims, “We therefore challenge the aforementioned author and the sponsor to produce any evidence to the contrary or forever bury their ugly heads in shame and shut up”.

“Barr Festus Ofume unlike the jobless author and the sponsor of the puerile publication is an accomplished Lawyer of more than 15 years standing in addition to being an active politician”.

Ofume while taking a quick sweep on the alleged blackmailer and his sponsor, alleged “this acclaimed leader with no follower, who now finds a home in the bosom of the Okowa administration is renowned for political betrayal and prostitution, as he was a die-hard loyalist of a former PDP national leader from Ika South who in 2015 gave him a delegate slot (even when he was not even qualified) so as to collect money for his “BRIDGE BUILDERS” leader who cornered all the delegate allowances even when he was never a delegate”.

“It is a shame that a character that cannot establish and manage a family but finds pleasure in smoking and womanizing can be regarded as a leader in PDP. This is only a reflection of the decrepit state of the drowning PDP which is scared of the Delta State YDP tsunami whose core message is good governance via responsible leadership”.

The release disclosed that YDP was too busy to join issues with alleged political betrayals and prostitutes who will do anything to please their masters for stomach infrastructure.

“In the YDP, we are constrained to address only issues that have bearing on the overall development of Delta state. That is why we will not go ahead to expose the putrid stench that flows from the self-acclaimed PDP leader in Ika South Local Government Area who is the sponsor and brain behind this noxious and obnoxious post. We will not condescend to the level of a person who can only use the language of the gutter where he belongs”.

Ofume hinted that they are scared of his rising popularity "and have tried in vain to purchase the YDP and its state Chairman", the release stated.

On the allegation of duping his elder brother, Fred Ofume who is the current Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area of hard currency, the party stated, “The YDP Chairman has never seen his elder brother with any hard currency. To the best of Hon. Barr Festus Ofume’s knowledge, the Ika South Council boss earns his salary in Naira and Kobo”, stressing that the allegation is baseless and unfounded.

“For us at the YDP, we are neither deterred nor distracted, but we remain focused on our noble cause of halting the downward drift of Delta State being superintended by the PDP administration over the past 18 years by providing an alternative platform that will meet the yearnings and aspirations of Deltans”, the release added.

It said the publication should be disregarded by well-meaning Deltans as an attempt by mischief makers who rather than commiserate with the YDP state Chairman who recently lost his father on the 27th of September, 2017, find pleasure in attempting to sow a seed of discord between two loving brothers who are mourning their departed father.