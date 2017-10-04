Jeweller docked for hitting neighbour with bucket in Osun

A 38-year old jeweller, Owolabi Mutiyat was on Wednesday, arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, over alleged assault.

Prosecutor Ajayi Sunday told the court that the accused on the 3rd of October, 2017 at Alekuwodo area of the state, hit the head and hand of one Sotunde Kayode with a bucket and thereby inflicted injuries on him.

He added that the offence contravened section 355 of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Crying profusely in the dock, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against her.

Praying the court for his client's bail in the most liberal terms, Barrister Dauda Oyewale assured that the accused has reliable sureties and would not jump bail if granted.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused bail of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till November 22, 2017.