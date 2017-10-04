Re Arrest Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyers..... “They Are Paid Renegades” Says Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer

Legal practitioners, under the aegis of Lawyers of Conscience (LAWCONS) have called for the immediate arrest of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other persons working for the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

The group said it was an insult on the side of the Nigerian government that the now labeled-terrorist group, IPOB led by Kanu could have the mind to file a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order directing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce its leader in court.

LAWCONS said it was worried that law enforcement agencies are yet to act on the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja that designated IPOB as a terrorist organization.

Babatunde Oladimeji, President, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that Ejiofor was only out to complicate the issues by claiming that the military was in custody of his client.

Oladimeji said, “Knowing that he had grossly violated his bail conditions for his treason trial, Kanu had deliberately instigated his followers to attack troops on Operation Python Dance II drills to claim attacks on his person when they acted to defend themselves.

“In the wake of the incident of September 14 when Ifeanyi said he last saw his client, Kanu was on telephone live with a broadcast station, in which he condemned the military for repelling his fighters. IPOB propagandist, Emma Powerful, AKA Prince Emmanuel Kanu the IPoB leader’s brother had categorically declared that they ferried the terrorist leader to safety.

“Emma Powerful specifically stated in the statement on September 18 2017 (four days after the dates referenced by his lawyer) that “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is NOT going on exile as a result of these childish threats from Hausa Fulani dominated Nigeria Government.”

He further said “Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his APC band of thugs should be the ones hiding from IPOB not us from them. It is unfortunate that some people in Arewa North do not know who Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is hence they keep coming up with laughable fabrications designed to demystify our leader, to no avail.”

“Once the court declared Kanu a terrorist after making these boasts, he realized for the first time the enormity of his transgressions and he fled further. He first ran to Bayelsa State with his parents and from there he escaped through Nigeria’s border with Cameroon. We all know Cameroon’s connection with France and the role France is reportedly playing in financing and supporting IPoB.

“Ifeanyi Ejiofor however contacted other members of IPoB and assured them that Operation Python

Dance II is a good cover for Nnamdi Kanu to evade being returned to detention for breaching his bail conditions. He instructed the terror group’s propagandist, Emma Powerful, AKA Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the IPoB leader’s brother to change his earlier press statement and begin claiming that Kanu’s whereabouts are unknown as the military might have killed or arrested him.

“We are confident that this position will backfire on Ejiofor, Emmanuel Kanu, Nnamdi Kanu and their terror group. Even if Kanu can successfully remain in a cowardly hiding past the October 17 date when he is due in court, he would of necessity have to resurface, at which point the entire IPoB group would have been exposed as a pack of terrorist lies that it is. The scenario nonetheless sets a bad precedence that must be nipped in the bud immediately.”

The group therefore demanded that security agencies should without delay arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor for belonging to a terror organization contrary to the laws of Nigeria.

He added, “It amounts to contempt of court for security agencies to not act in accordance with the court order that designated IPoB a terrorist organization. It sets a bad precedent and it is a matter of time before some Boko Haram terrorists would come up with their own suit asking the Federal Government to grant their leader, Abubakar Shekau, freedom of movement.

“The military and the other security agencies must not play with our intelligence as peace loving Nigerians are not ignorant of international provisions that allows for the activation of red alert for high profile terrorists. They should therefore approach Interpol to assist in fishing Nnamdi Kanu out from Cameroon, France or any other country he might have fled to.

“Failure to do this shall force us to approach a competent court of law to compel the security agencies to arrest Kanu, Emma Powerful who heads the media team and Ejiofor who is the head of the IPOB legal team immediately. We will be making claims for legal expenses of the Federal Government through her agencies forces us to take this path in the pursuit of peace and safety for our fellow citizens from terrorists.”

–

Responding, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer had this to say:

My attention has just been drawn to a publication making round the social and online medias, where my names featured prominently I Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor should be arrested for standing in for Nnamdi Kanu and IPod.

Ordinarily, I would have ignored the misleading but baseless and obviously inciting tantrums apparent in the offensive publication.

However, it is only imperative that gullible minds are properly informed, vide my rejoinder.

From my far reaching research and extensive consultations, with the high echelon of the NBA, and other allied organizations, there is no such group, known and going by the name Lawyers of Conscience.

Because if such persons exists, I will first extend my deepest sympathy to the supposed parents/guardians of this faceless group for wasting their hard earned resources, injecting these breeds of empty, and relatively uneducated rascals Into our poor society.

If I know them as lawyers, I would have also add that these manifestly uninformed political hirelings really need to go back to university to understand how law work.

Go back to study once more the ethics of this profession as lucidly laid down in our Rules of Professional conduct.

Even non lawyers who have access to this Bible that guide the conduct of the legal practitioners are better informed.

However, much of the blame should go to the unfriendly harsh economic realities in the country under this era of change, condition which now compel the susceptible ones into engaging in any form of trade: trade where people do bend backwards to carry out ignoble assignments for pittance. It’s the case here!

From the poor content of the publication under reference, it depicts tantrums hurriedly put together by hungry motor park touts solely sponsored for a hatchet task.

I will be failing in my duty as a lawyer if the intention of my rejoinder is to join issues with them on tantrums which does not bear the face of any known law.

The publication which shows the level of frustration faced by the persecutors.

I make bold to say therefore, that before the article will be given the undesired credit, I will request that the hoodlums who are acting the script written by their pay masters are fully unmasked. Removing their veil is significant in the circumstance, since they are operating under a pseudo name. It will assist with the full identities and particulars of the quacks behind the publication, for a job poorly executed.

Despite lacking in substance, and sound legal argument , such offensive tantrums had succeeded in exposing their sponsors the more.

Why are the persecutors afraid of returning back to the same court, they once enjoyed it’s largesse? Particularly now a date has been fixed for definite hearing of our application to vacate the order purportedly proscribing ipob?

The last hope of the common man lies in the ability of the court to dispense justice without fear or favour.

If they are lawyers as ostensibly claimed, I will join issues with them herein only on law, but proceeding with argument that will educate them the more, Will amount to wasting the precious times I should devote for numerous high profile briefs on my table.

Let the marauders meet me in court. Since they have threatened court action.

But let it be emphatically state, that no amount of threats , intimidation or harassment of any kind that will deter me from pursuing various federal Government’s infractions to its logical conclusion, and it must be done in court, which is the only constituency where I belong.

Thank you all.