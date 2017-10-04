Anambra Police parades 14 suspects

Awka, Oct. 4, 2017 -- No fewer than 14 suspected criminals have been arrested by Anambra State Police Command.

The suspects were paraded at the Command Headquarters, Awka, for different offences, ranging from robbery, child trafficking and kidnapping.

Narrating activities of the suspects arrested for robbery, Mr Umar, said: ``At about 10.30hrs of Sept. 2, 2017, following a distress call, one Mr Paul Onyili 'm' and Mr Nnamdi Onyili 'm' were robbed of their cars -- Range Rover Sport, Reg., Number, Lagos: MUS 644 BB, and Hilux Jeep Reg., number: Lagos LND 685 EW.

The commissioner noted that discreet investigation led to the arrest of one Kenneth Chikwe 'm' a dismissed policeman, who was arrested at Awka with bullet injuries.

``His confession led to arrest of his accomplice, one man, Uzohu Livingstone, 51, at Owerri and recovery of two stolen vehicles by the Police.

Meanwhile, both suspects have provided useful information that could lead to the arrest of other gang members and possible recovery of other stolen vehicles in their possession.

Speaking on kidnap, the CP noted, ``on Sept. 15, 2017, a seven-man gang of armed robbers/kidnappers stormed the residence of one Prince Sylvester Arebun 'm' at Uromi in Edo State and robbed him of his Honda pilot car with Reg. Nunmbe, Lagos AAA 556 EM.

The suspects, then, took the stolen vehicle to Mgbuka Obosi in order to sell it.

On child trafficking, the Police boss explained that ``on Sept. 24, 2017 at about 16:00hrs, following intelligence reports, the command, arrested three (3) suspects names withheld.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects stole a male child aged 5-year-old at Agbon village, Nnobi and were arrested at Nnokwa Community in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The victim was rescued in good health and re-united with his family while suspects confessed to the crime.

Some of the items recovered from the robbers include, Range Rover SUV, Hilux, AK 47 rifles, many rounds of live ammunition, K2 rifles, pump action guns with cartridges, locally made pistols and many other exhibits.

Mr Umar re-assured that the police would sustain the peace and security in the state.

He warned desperate politicians to avoid activities that could thwart the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial Election in the state.

``Let me also use this opportunity, to appeal to the public now that the gubernatorial campaigns have commenced for the Nov. 18 Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections.

``They should feel free to come up with any vital information that will be of great assistance to the command in the fight against crime and criminality.

``This will help to us to sustain the existing peace in the state before, during and after the election.

``Together, we can continue to make Anambra to remain one of the safest states in the country," CP added.

``I want to caution all aspirants who plan to use political thugs in order to disrupt the election to have a rethink and desist forthwith.

``The command has got intelligence report in that regard and will deal decisively with any misguided elements that may be seeking to truncate the ongoing peace in the state.

``All hoteliers are advised to monitor and profile their guests and as well forward their manifest daily through the appropriate channels.

``Failure to adhere strictly to this advice will attract severe legal consequences, which may include closure of such hotel until further notice,’’ Umar stressed.