Osun 2018: PDP woos former members

As part of strategies oust the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, out of government next year, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state has retraced it steps .

The PDP led by Chairman, caretaker committee in the state, Mr. Sharafadeen Ishola, on Tuesday, visited former Secretary to the government of the state in the Olagunsoye Oyinlola's administration, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, in order to woo him back to the party.

The committee had earlier visited the state former governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, begging for his forgiveness and admitting that the party had treated him unfairly.

The former SSG has defected to the Labour Party where he contested Governorship election in 2014, because of the division in PDP.

Speaking at the GRA, residence of Akinbade in Osogbo, the caretaker chairman said the visit was important because of the agitation of the people of the state who are calling for unity of PDP.

He disclosed that the committee has visited the former governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, assuring that all former commissioners would be wooed back to the party.

He said, "2018 is important to us in Osun state. People want us to unite, that is why we are appealing to Alhaji Akinbade to come back to the house he built.

According to Ishola, the two faction in the party have been reunited. He said, "we have started the reconciliation and we hope it would succeed."

Responding, the former SSG, Akinbade, recalled that the PDP was started by many people including him.

He expressed happiness that the committee has visited the former governor before coming to him, saying that the division in the party has caused many setback with the party having two chairmen in the state.

He urged the committee to ensure that they bring all former chairmen, even including councillors, back to the party.

"PDP is the only solution to the problem of Osun state. If we misuse this opportunity, people will not pray for us.

"Our unity will give us greater number of vote and it would let the electorate have more confidence in us.

"We have to respond to the yearnings of people of the state and we must not dissapoint them.

He promised to declare his acceptance after meeting with other members of the Labour Party that were not at the venue, saying "those that left and those that remain in the party have all seen the mistake.