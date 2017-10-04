Court remands man for missing trials 

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State has ordered that a 38-year old man, Isiaq Sanusi be remanded in police custody for allegedly missing his trials.

Prosecutor Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused who is standing trial before the court, missed 11 adjournments between the 3rd of March, 2016 and 6th of September, 2017.

Sanusi was initially arraigned on the 1st of September, 2014 over alleged fraud of N200,000 and was granted bail but started missing his trail in 2016.

Rasaq explained that the offense contravened section 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

When his charge was read to him, the accused pleaded guilty to the one count charge preferred against him.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade ordered that the accused be remanded in police custody till the 18th of November, 2017 when the case will come up again.