"You flirt with police women," Senator Misau fires IG Idris

Senator Hamman Misau today has said that the Inspector General of Police, (IG), Idris Kpotun Ibrahim is a flirt who engages immoral relationship with serving female police officers.

The Senator spoke today in statement monitored by Irohinoodua, at the plenary when he was asked questions relating to fraud allegations against him. Misau who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District said the IG flirts with at least two serving female police officers and that he has impregnated one of them. He name the female officers as Amina and Esther. He said he was being attacked because he releases information about the IG’s immoral conducts.

He said “ Mr President, distinguished colleagues, instead of the IGP to address the issues I raised in my capacity as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he was busy attacking me.”

He led out the bombshell “The IGP has been in sexual relationship with two female serving Police officers, one Amina and Esther. He impregnated Amina and did a wedding secretly in Kaduna.”

The Senator stated further “As a former Police officer, I can say authoritatively that it is wrong for an officer to have a relationship with female Police officer because of the nature of that work.”

He also accused the IG of mismanaging the recruitment and promotion saying that about 500,000 is paid as bribe to get a police officer promoted.

Misau said the Senate should investigate undue privilege of the elite where an individual has about 30 police guards while communities and locals are left vulnerable. Efforts to get the police IG prove abortive but one of his close aides described the Senator to Irohinoodua as a “drowning man trying to catch the last straw.’ He described the allegations as “cheap blackmail aimed at putting the police IG in bad light and to seek public support for the Senator” who he said has several corruption charges hanging on his neck. The aide described the IG as a "complete gentleman who has been fighting corruption but at the same time facing resistance from the status quo."