General News | 4 October 2017 16:30 CET
Kachikwu denounce leakage of his memo to President Buhari

By The Rainbow

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources,Ibe Kachikwu,  has denounced the  the leakage of his memo to President Buhari.

The minister is pained that memo which was meant to be a confidential to the preident had been made publich in the media.

In a statement, Director of Press,Ministry of Petroleum Resources,  Idang Alibi, described the leak as distressing.

According to him,  “The attention of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has been drawn to a publication on a memo emanating from the HMSPR to the President.

Kachikwu noted that “The communication under reference is a normal procedural correspondence by the Minister to the President relating to developments in parastatals under his supervision.

“It is most distressing to the ministry of petroleum resources that a confidential communication to the President on the performance of one of its parastatals can be made public.

“The focus of the communication was on improving efficiency and deepening transparency in the oil and gas sector for continued investor confidence.

“It is noteworthy that the President has been fully supportive of the efforts of the Ministry to entrench good governance and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources remains focused on achieving measurable progress in the implementation of the ongoing oil sector reforms in line with the mandate of the President.”

Never in any circumstance forget your country, because that's where you were born.
By: Hetti

