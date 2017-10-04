We Can’t Fund 2017 Capital Projects Anymore – FG

Abuja – The Presidency, Tuesday, announced that it could no longer fund the capital projects provided for in the 2017 national budget.

The remainder of the projects, it said, would be rolled over to the 2018 budget to be brought before the Senate within the next one month.

This emerged when the Senate grilled Minster of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma.

The Senate was seeking explanations on why the 2017 budget was poorly implemented.

Confronting the ministers with facts and figures, the Senate described as unacceptable the release of less than 15% of the N2.240tn voted for capital projects in the N7.44tn 2017 budget.

With the ministers unable to offer satisfactory explanations, some senators, who are mainly of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed worries that such development would be very inimical to the fate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

The Senate had, last week, invited the two ministers to explain why the implementation of budget 2017 had been poor.

Udoma linked the poor implementation of the budget to the delay by the Senate in approving the federal government’s plan to borrow money to fund the 2017 budget.

During the encounter between the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Adeosun revealed that the federal government had so far released the sum of N3.40bn to fund capital projects for which the sum of N2.240tn was budgeted.

“At the end of this week, we would have released about N440.9bn on capital budget for 2017,” she said.

Adeosun also informed the Senate that cumulative releases on current expenditure is N1.5tn.

The Minister said N128.8bn had been released for statutory transfers while funds released for pensions stood at N37.8bn.

For overheads, N92.4bn has been released while service wide votes has so far gulped 223.6bn.

The Budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by the then Acting President last June showed that Statutory Transfers got N434bn.

While N1.8tn is for Debt Servicing, N177.5bn for Sinking Fund for Maturity Bonds, and N2.99tn is for Recurrent Non-Debt Expenditure.

When she was pressured by senators, the minister disclosed that 60% of the budget for capital would be rolled over to the 2018 budget.

This disclosure attracted further criticisms by lawmakers who queried her on how practical it would be to implement projects budgeted for in 2017 and the ones in 2018.

Asked to explain why many workers in some federal agencies were not being paid their salaries despite the fact that the salaries had been accommodated in the budget, Adeosun said it was due to illegal recruitment in most of those agencies.

According to her, “Although the illegal recruitment has been there in the past, the practice is more rampant now.”

Director General in the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, informed the lawmakers that of the N2.05tn earmarked as revenue to fund the 2017 budget, only N1.2tn had been realised so far.

As lawmakers took their turn to condemn the poor implementation of the budget, Senator Barau Jibril of the APC, from Kano State, expressed worries that the situation would have unfavourable impact on the chances of the APC in the next election.

He said: “We are now in the month of October, which leaves us with less than three months to the end of the year.

“What you have released is not up to the total amount budgeted for a quarter of the budget.

“I mean the capital budget as a whole. And now we just have about two months to go.

“How do you reconcile this with the intention of the government to continuously stimulate the economy so that the economy will continue to be active in a way that jobs will be provided to our citizens?

“Don’t you think there’s a conflict between the intention of the government to reflate the economy and what you are doing now?

“And don’t you think this will cause big a problem for our economy?

“There is a big problem. We are politicians. And when we go by what we are hearing, it is that things are not going on fine.

“It has never been as worse as this. I have been a player, particularly in respect to public expenditure right from 1999 till date.

“Whereas you talked about how we are doing very well in terms of revenue projection, yet we are having this problem.

“So, I think there’s a big problem and this is really injurious to our party, the APC.

“We do not want to have problems in our party; we don’t want problems in our government.”

INDEPENDENT