IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR EMPATHISES WITH FLOOD VICTIMS

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere has commiserated with the flood victims in Owerri, urging them to take heart as government will play its needed role to ameliorate their suffering.

Imo Deputy Governor conferred with the people of the area especially the residents of Odunna Crescent in Works Layout, Owerri, Imo State, yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the area.

The Imo Lieutenant Governor who was conducted round the affected buildings regretted the huge destruction of property and other wares.

He however express happiness that there were no cases of loss of lives, thereby urging the victims to see being alive in such calamity as a function God’s mercy upon them.

He therefore directed the State Emergency Management Agency to thoroughly assess the level of damage and to ensure that they proactively guard against any epidermis.

It will be recalled that homes and property of high value were ravaged by the flood occasioned by a heavy down pour between September 21 and 22, 2017.

Prince Madumere visited the area in company of Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye and Hon. Uche Oguike, members of the Imo State House of Assembly representing Mbaitoli and Ikeduru State Constituencies respectively. He empathized with the residents promised to take his findings to the Governor for consideration even as he directed Imo State Emergency Management Agency to quickly access the level of losses and to explore other means through which environmental health hazards could be averted.

Professor Edna Njoku, Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Intergovernmental Affairs and Chief J.C Odunna who were also affected by the unfortunate incident thanked the Deputy Governor for finding time to personally come to see things himself.

They blame the continuous flood incidents in the area to faulty construction work done by contractors who wrongly channeled water to the area without any evacuation route.

They hailed Rescue Mission administration for its responsiveness and therefore urged the Deputy Governor to help them secure Governor's approval to finding a lasting solution to avoid for future occurrences and to protect lives and property.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere listening to Chief J. C Odunna, one of the residents of the flood ravaged area in Owerri, Imo State

IMO Deputy Governor, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere condoling flood victims at Works Layout in Owerri, Imo State