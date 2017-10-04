INEC warns political parties against early campaigns

head of the conduct of 2019 general elections, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday warned politicians who have been jumping the gun in political campaigning.

According to him, the announcement of dates for the polls was not a licence for political parties to commence campaigns.

Prof Yakubu gave the warning at a quarterly consultative media meeting, in Abuja.

INEC had released tentative dates for conduct of Presidential, Governorship and

National Assembly for February 2019.

He said that those indulging in early campaign when the electoral umpire had not announced the commencement date are acting in breach Electoral Act and the Constitution of the country.

The INEC boss said, “I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of political parties and politicians that are already going round the country campaigning that INEC, the only agency empowered to release schedule of activities, has not done so.

“Anything that anybody does now in that regard is illegal, against the law. They should wait for the timetable of the elections,” he said.

The INEC chairman disclosed that the commission was already working on the budget for the general elections.

“As you are aware, we have concluded the strategic plan. We are now working on the Election Project Plan, which we hope to conclude by this time next week.

“Once we conclude the Election Project Plan, a number of activities will commence; one of them is the election budget. We are working to know how much 2019 election will cost this country.

“We will not be able to give you a figure now because we are working on the project plan,'' he said.

On underage voters, Yakubu said that INEC would never register any underage person or allow such people to vote during elections.

He explained that picture of underage voters on queue during elections, which went virile in the social media, was discovered to be those queuing for their aged parents or pregnant mothers.

He, however, said that it was the responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring that such was not allowed in the electoral process.