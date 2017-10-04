CBN moves to sustain FOREX liquidity, injects $195

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in continuation of its efforts to sustain FOREX liquidity in the country, on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, intervened in the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to the tune of $195million.

Figures released by the Bank show that it offered the total sum of $100million to the wholesale segment, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $50 million. The invisibles segment, comprising tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, received $45 million.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the Bank, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, while confirming the figures, said the CBN was pleased with the state of the Forex market, adding that the Bank will continue to intervene in order to sustain the liquidity in the market and guarantee the international value of the naira.

Mr. Okorafor reiterated the apex Bank's determination to sustain the provision of foreign exchange with a view to ensuring liquidity in the market and enhance accessibility and affordability for genuine end users.

According to him, the Bank remained determined to achieve its objective of rates convergence, hence the unrelenting injection of intervention funds into the foreign exchange market.

It will be recalled that the CBN last week intervened in the various segments of the Forex market with the sum of $698.5 million.

Meanwhile, the naira continued to maintain its stability in the FOREX market, exchanging at an average of N 364/$1 in the BDC segment of the market on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.