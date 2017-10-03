Burutu Council Boss Impeached, Council Account Frozen

Barely one month to the end of the local government administration in Delta State, has the Burutu Local Government Legislative Arm passed a vote of no confidence and notice of impeachment on the council Chairman Honourable Ebikeme Clark.

The motion on the vote of no confidence and notice of impeachment was moved by the Councilor representing Okpokunou Ward 7 in the Burutu Local Government Legislative Arm,Honourable Churchill Botu and seconded by Honourable Richard Asiyae and unanimously adopted at plenary presided over by the Leader of the Legislative Arm Honourable Felix Kemapade .

The notice of impeachment signed by fifteen councillors present during the sitting out of the twenty members legislative arm highlighted abuse of office, mismanagement of council funds and non-adherence to due process.

The motion titled "a motion of vote of no confidence and impeachment on the Council Chairman Honourable Ebikeme Clark was "duly signed by over two third majorities of the councilors.

The motion further read "the House has observed the abuse of office by the Council Chairman Honourable Ebikeme Clark, also is the misconduct and mismanagement of council funds including non-adherence of due process in his dealings".

Also contained in the motion the House resolved to freeze the Burutu Local Government Council account domiciled with Zenith Bank PLC at Ogunu road in Warri to stop further mismanagement of council funds.

"Furthermore the House has resolved to freeze the Burutu Local Government Council account domiciled at Zenith Bank of Nigeria PLC situated at Ogunu road from further mismanagement of funds as the Chairman has blatantly refused to give account of his stewardship to the Legislative Arm".

According to the House the impeached Council Chairman Honourable Ebikeme Clark has blatantly refused to give account of his stewardship to the legislative arm.

Honourable Churchill Botu in his submission moved" it is in this regard i move that a vote of no confidence be passed on the Chairman and be impeached from office, I beg to move".

The impeachment notice has been forwarded to the Delta State House of Assembly for ratification of the impeachment notice by the Burutu Local Government Legislative Arm as required by the Delta State Local Government Law as amended.