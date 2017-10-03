NDLA destroys 16 hectares of Cannabis farm in Osun

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency, NDLA, Osun State branch, has destroyed 16.8 hectares of Cannabis farm located at Ikori in Isokan Local Government area of the state.

The state commander, Mr Samuel Egbeola disclosed this during an interview with our reporter at the agency's office in Osogbo.

Egbeola revealed that the cannabis farm was destroyed on the 26th of September following a hint from an intelligent source.

He said the agency also seized 25kilograms of already harvested Cannabis but because no one was found on the farm or it's enrivons on the fateful day, nobody was arrested.

The NDLA boss ensured the people of the state of its goal which is to ensure a drug free state and also urged them to give information on plantations especially Cannabis plantations to the agency.

"We are using this medium to appeal to the people of the state to always relate information on plantations especially Cannabis plantations to the agency. Our office is at testing ground in Osogbo and it is always open.

"Lets us work together in ensuring a drug free State of Osun. We express our gratitude to those who have been giving us information. We also use this medium to solicit for the support of the press. It is our mandate to get a drug free State of Osun but that will only be possible with your support and cooperation." Egbeola added.