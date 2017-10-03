Delta LGA Election, DSIEC Rolls Out Time-table

Barely two weeks of its inauguration by governor Ifeanyi Okowa and dilly-dally, the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, (DSIEC), has finally fixed January 6, 2018 for the conduct of local government elections in the state.

In a press statement titled “Time Table And Schedule Of Activities For Local Government Council General Election, 2018.”, signed by the commission’s chairman, Mike Ogbodu and made available to Journalists in Asaba, indicates that, issuance of notice of local government general election, Release of 2018 Local government general election guidelines and time table took place Tuesday, 3rd, October 2017.

The statement reads in part:

“Conduct of Party Primaries by political parties (Saturday 14th- Saturday 28th October 2017).

“Collection of DSIEC 001 and 002 by political parties (Wednesday 1st November 2017).

“Commencement of electioneering campaigns by political parties (Wednesday 1st November 2017).

“Last day of return of particulars of candidates on Form 001 and 002 by political parties with sworn affidavit by each candidate at the state High Court or magistrate court (Monday 6th November 2017).

“Last day of collection of personal particulars of each candidate/constituency where the candidate intended to contest (Fri 10th November 2017).

“Screening of candidates by the commission (Saturday 11th- Fri 17th November 2017).

“Last day of withdrawal by candidates and substitution of candidates by political parties (if any) (Friday 17th November 2017).

“(i) publication of Candidates duly nominated. (ii) collection of nomination forms DSIEC 005 and DSIEC 006 by the nominated candidates (Monday 20th Nov 2017).

“Last day for return of completed nomination Forms DSIEC 005 and DSIEC 006 by candidates (Fri 24th November 2017).

“Publication of list of candidate and person nominating them. (27th November 2017).

“Last day for submission of names of candidates’ Polling Agent to the commission’s local Government Area office (Monday 18th December 2017).

“Last day for campaign (Thursday 4th January 2018).

“Date of Election (6th January 2018)

“Run-off Election (If any) (Saturday 20th January 2018)”, the statement concluded.