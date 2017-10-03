Mrakpor Laments Death Of Justice Ohwo

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor has described the death of Honourable Justice Franklin Ohwo, a serving Judge in the State Judiciary as a colossal loss to the State and a setback to the legal profession.

In a statement released from the Chambers of the Honourable Attorney-General said the death of the Jurist was sad and shocking.

The Justice Commissioner, who said Justice Ohwo, was a rare gem, died when his services and wealth of experiences were needed most, particularly at a time when Delta State has just domesticated the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act.

He stated that Justice Ohwo was an epitome of integrity whose fearless nature stood him out in the performance of his duties.

While eulogizing Justice Ohwo, the Attorney-General averred that his erudite judgments and various contributions to the development of Law and jurisprudence in the State would remain in the sand of time.

The Justice Commissioner while extending his heart-felt condolences to the family of the deceased Jurist, the State Judiciary and the Nigerian Bar Association, prayed God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Honourable Justice Franklin Ohwo who until his death was the Administrative Judge at High Court, Ughelli Judicial Division, passed on Friday 29th, September 2017.