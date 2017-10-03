Delta Central Senator Lament Dismissal Of Sports Journalist

The senator representing Delta Central in the Hallowed Chambers of the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has joined thousands of Deltans and Nigeria in general over the death of a seasoned sports analyst, writer and journalist, Mr Timi Ebikagboro, who died on Friday last week.

Senator Omo-Agege, in his tweet on same day said words would not be enough to express the pains he felt on the sudden death of the erudite sports presenter. Hear him: “Words seem inadequate to express the pain felt by the loss of Mr. Timi Ebikagboro!! He was a great man, fantastic analyst and reporter”.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Ebikagboro family. Also to the management/staff of DRTV Warri & the Delta State Sports Community”.