In a contradiction to President Muhammad Buhari's belief that the unity of the country is non-negotiable, media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has posited that the country's unity is indeed negotiable.

Okupe who said this at a book launching in Osogbo, the state capital of Osun State, noted that all forms of unity is negotiable.

"The unity of Nigeria and restructuring are two different terms, when you say restructuring, people must understand the meaning.

"Restructuring is another name for the return of Nigeria to true federalism.

"Unity of Nigeria is negotiable and any unity in world is by negotiation, even between the man and woman." Okupe stressed.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rashiid Olawole Akanbi, the Timi of Ede, Oba Minirudeen Adeshola Lawal, the Chairman and Manager of the RAVE F.M, Mr. Emannuel Oluwafemi Adefila and former secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinade Akinbade, among others.

The launched books entitled, "Mummy knows the answer" and "Leaders of our dream" were authored by the pioneering official of Children Inauguration of Africa Leadership Initiative, CALDEV , with a former staff of Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation, OSBC , Mr. Bamidele Salam.

While reviewing the publications, Adefila revealed the values the books contain, adding that both books are filled with 50 beneficial human values.

He stated that the values include; sacrifice, persistence, love,integrity, focus, determination, humility, respect, cooperation, patriotism, among others.