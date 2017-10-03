IMO state Deputy Governor Visits Flood Victims In Owerri

His Excellency,Deputy Governor of IMO state, prince Ezeakonobi Madumere, earlier today, paid an unscheduled visit to the flood victims who are resident around works layout.

The worse hit are the residents of Odunna Crescent who lost his properties worth millions of Naira.

Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere condoled them, assuring them that help will definitely come their way. The lieutenant Governor took time to establish area that were ravaged by the flood incident occasioned by a heavy down pour on September 21, 2017.

He was able to speak to professor Edna Njoku, Adviser to the Governor of IMO state on intergovernmental Affairs and J.C Odunna who were also affected by the unfortunate incident. They however averred that the area is prone to flood due to its location. They decried the channelling of flood from works layout to Odunna Crescent by Contractors without any proper studies of the potential dangers of such during the rains.

While thanking Deputy Governor for his personal visit to see things himself, they hailed Rescue Mission administration for its responsiveness. They therefore urged the Deputy Governor to help them Secure Governor's help for mapping out the area for urgent attention to protect live and properties.

The Deputy Governor who empathised with the residents promised to take his findings to the Executive Governor for consideration even as he directed IMO state emergency management Agency to quickly access the level of losses and to explore other means through which environmental health hazards could be averted.