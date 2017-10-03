Seven held as police, suspected robbers engage in fierce gun battle

Gunshots on Monday morning rocked Amuwo Odofin in Lagos as the police intercepted suspected robbers at a warehouse belonging to Clanion Medical company.

An extraordinary gun fight took place at the scene as the robbers engaged police from the Festac divisional police station.

According to Per Second News source, the robbers seven in numbers arrived the warehouse around 3am. A security man attached to the company swiftly made a distress call to the Festac divisional police station.

The robbers reportedly opened fire after they spotted the Police vehicle approaching, the Police returned fire injuring one of the criminals and arresting all seven of them.

The gallant officers were led by anti-crime patrol Inspector Peter Anyasi.

The police recovered locally made pistol and expanded cartridges from the robbers. The names of the suspects were Michael Olunte, Okafor Sunday, Simeon Ani, Francis Henry, Tajudeen Adegbe, Isiani Sanni and Chinonso Peter the badly injured robber.

Per Second News gathered that the suspected robbers are now at the federal special anti-robbery squad, Ikea, Lagos.

“This is the second time the same businessman is losing produce under similar circumstances.The first time was theft of goods worth millions,” said a company source.