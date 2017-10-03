Delta Speaker, Facebook Users Expresses Shock Over Journalist Death

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori and several facebook users from Warri have expressed shock over the demise of a renowned Nigerian sports journalist and broadcaster Timi Ebikagboro who died in Warri in the early hours of Friday.

Oborevwori described the untimely demise of Mr Ebikagboro as shocking.

In a press statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Dennis Otu, the Speaker said that he received the news as a rude shock, saying that the journalist was disciplined and focused, lamenting that he died at the time he was most needed.

“His death at this time when he was most needed is very devastating. My heart is heavy. It was a black Friday,” he said.

An old school mate of Ebikagboro at old Nana Primary School, Warri, Delta Tochukwu Tobe Amaechi said the veteran journalist was battling with illness before his shocking death.

“I woke up to the sad news on our WhatsApp group”, Amaechi told said during a phone call.

Several Facebook users, notably from Warri have expressed their shock on his Facebook timeline.

“It is with a heavy heart and an eye full of tears that I receive with shock the news of the demise of a seasoned Sport Journalist and Broadcaster. The former media officer of Warri wolves, The media officer of Dream team. Your sport presentations and analysis on DRTV really sharpened my flair and love for football and it was a source of inspiration and motivation for me during my brief spell as a sport presenter and football analyst with New world FM and Freedom FM both in Dutse Jigawa state. RIP Timi Ebikagboro,” Amaeruchi had written on his Facebook page before he spoke to Pulse Sports.

“Just heard this veteran sport broadcaster is no more… What a lost to the sport airwaves,” A user with the name Utseoritselaju Ayo wrote.

“That Timi Ebikagboro, the popular DBS Sport Presenter and analyst is dead, is one shocking and hard truth to believe. But who is man to question God when there is time for everything. A time to be born and a time die. Adieu our dear Timi Ebikagboro,” another user Ogegere Enis said.

“Just two days ago we commented on ur post…. And today u re gone… Shocking… Rest on Timi Ebikagboro true sport analyst and broadcast legend….. Wat a loss to sports in warri nd delta as a whole,” a certain Okitikpi Emmanuel wrote.

Ebikagboro was a sports journalists for more than two decades, working in TV, radio and print.

He had his secondary education at Hussey College in Warri and studied at the University of Benin.

He served as the media officer of Warri Wolves before he was appointed as the media officer of Nigeria’s U-23 football team in November 2014.

Before his death, Ebikagboro was the Media officer of Nigeria’s U-23 football team and was on duty with the team in 2016 for the Rio Olympics.