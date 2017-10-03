Nigeria At 57: Hidden Facts About Mr Change And Restructuring

“Change can’t happen overnight” yet it should be progressive not retrogressive.English dictionaries simply put change as a process of becoming different or when something becomes different while restructuring means a reorganization, an alteration of structure or system in a new way to make it operate more effectively.

The word change in a functional perspective: it is an appealing word which usually generates unprecedented hopes of phenomenal transformation of a system or pervasive situations but if it is misapplied or misused, leads to dangerous or uncontrollable catastrophic situations.

A pragmatic approach to the use of the word change or restructuring has financial, economic, social, religious, security and political purposes or outcomes which are in a sense analogous to phenomenal transformation of economy and state. That is, it usually results in rapid regenerative productivity, economic growth and development, profit maximization, increasing foreign reserve and security improvement.

In another perspective, a change or restructuring can bring about consequent retrogressive situations which usually lead to chaotic state of economic recession, anarchy and hazardous insecurity depending on objectives and potentials of the idealists, handlers or operators who are clamouring for and so bent on the change or restructuring.

If the above assertion is based on an unbiased objective parameter undoubtedly, it would be in tune with shrewd societal or global perspective.

Some various ways of looking into the use of the word change or restructuring are stated bellow:

In business or industrial world, change connotes sensible utilization of financial and other factor-inputs (resources) in investment and commerce (buying and selling) or a parameter restructuring of a company and industries in order to obtain optimum output and maximum profit.

In economic world, it implies either progressive or deteriorating economic situation (growth and development) which can be statistically determined by percentage change in either gross domestic product or net national income of a country at a particular period of time. It can also present comparative state of standard of living of citizens and all peoples living in a particular society or country.

In another perspective, economic change simply means either economic development or recession depending on objectives, intent, and level of visionary deposition, passion and potential of people involved or handlers.

In religious atmosphere, positive change always moderates any appalling disposition or threating personality of people or fanatics which usually results in religious tolerance, accommodation, peaceful co-existence, cordial relationship and understanding among people in a society. A negative change or wrong application of the word always prompts chaotic situations which, if they are not averted in time, may lead to an uncontrollable state of religious intolerance, arson and anarchy.

In custom or traditional practices, change means reformation of odious custom or traditional practices into socially acceptable practices or decent culture. For examples, abolition of killing of twins, rituals, open or secret sacrifices of human (beings) to appease deities or as atonements………...

In political arena, the word change connotes a democratic or de facto replacement of existing government (functionaries) or unproductive policies; and enhancement of progressive political culture in all perspectives such as citizens’ political orientation, perception, assessment and values. A change that is not cautiously planned and shrewdly used or applied usually affects economy, security and consequently prompts states of anarchy, arson, economic recession and finally catastrophic secession

Seven Dangers Associated With Mr. Change (A Dangerous Word)

In this context, only two of the seven dangers that are associated with Mr. Change are highlighted below:

Application of this dangerous word change to political, economic and security issues must be handled without fear or favour, nepotism, spirit of vengeance, retaliations, tribalism , regionalism and all sorts of undesirable policies that usually spring up from undaunted ambitions with impunity otherwise, it may prompts state of anarchy and consequent catastrophe.

Whoeverwould be saddled with responsibility of championing and effecting the change or restructuring must, irrespective of their economic status, number of years spent as political functionaries, civil or public officer, be a man of vision, passion and potential so as to be able to effect the desired change or restructuring phenomenally. Vision or dream, passion, and potential are correlated personalities that enabled Joseph or Yusuf not only delivered Egypt from seven years famine but also enriched and popularized the country around 1650 BC.

The inability of political functionaries or traders to take cognizance of the dangers associated with the word change are the causes of political upheavals, economic recession and insecurity that pervade Nigeria and Africa.

HAZARDOUS FEATURES OF AFRICA POLITICAL CHANGE OR RESTRUCTURING.

Also, in this write-uponly two of twelve critical features of Africa political change or restructuring would be highlighted:

The paramount feature of Africa political change or restructuring is that the political traders always shout wolves, restructuring and change just because of their self-centred motives, retaliation and vengeance without taking critical cognizance of the needsand unity of their respective countries.

In quest for gratification of their selfish ploys or political desires, some political traders (functionaries) usually defect from party A to B, with their great affluence and economic power, confuse poor electorates and psychologically compel them to vote for the alternative party which is also deficient in all senses or perspectives. This is the act that always forces political history to repeat itself. That is a political state of dilemma which pervades especially most of poverty-ridden countries where there are just only two dominant political parties.

These are what most of African citizens especially Nigerians and the power intoxicated leaders fail to take cognizance of, when they are clamouring or yarning for political change or restructuring.

INDISPENSABLE GOLDEN MEASAGE

We need to change our political culture, cognitive perception, values and undaunted socio-economic desires.

We need to change our attitude towards God and If you are a freethinker, you need to be just and considerate because of the ‘law of karma’.

We need to change our unpatriotic attitude which we are exhibiting under the pretense of unwholesome reasons, towards our countries especially Nigeria.

The message is that we need self-restructuring before thinking of restructuring anything otherwise the history would continue repeating itself no matter the extent of devolution and decentralization. From this perspective, this view still stands test of time if it is thoroughly examined though it has been criticized from different quarters.

In a nutshell, the success or failure of any plan (change or restructuring) depends on whether it is cautiously planned and applied by sincere patriots who are people of vision, passion and potential or rashly motivated by ployand driven by influence of the cynics of hypothetical situations.

The entire ongoing in Nigeria would never surprise you. If you have been reading and meditating on all my write-ups since 2014. For better appraisal just search for one of my write-ups titled “THE LOCUSTS HAVE WON, OMEN IS STILL BAD, HERCULEAN TASKS AHEAD”. Although the write-up could be misconstrued by some people who are hell bent in protecting their true colours at expense of this great country, the facts in it still stands the test of time if it is shrewdly and patriotically examined.

Both THE LOCUST HAS WON… and this write-up (MR. Change) are not meant to discredit anybody but rather to present facts about our political culture, what had been happening, would happen; and platforms to change our attitude and unpatriotic intentions towards our great country Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Yes as usual, Bile is bitter yet truth is bitterer than bile.

Great Africa Change, Great Nigeria at 57 Change Great Nigerians Please Change.

Ajayi Alade-ola Olasupo

Email:aladeola1@yahoo.com

Phone number: 08072947605 /08127650966