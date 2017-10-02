Biafra Youth League Slam Buhari over Independence Day Speech.

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have dismissed October 1st speech by President Mohammadu Buhari blaming the South East Leaders for allowing the Biafra agitation to escalate,

In a statement released by BNYL Deputy Leader and Chief Head of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, Ebuta Ogar Takon, BNYL faulted the speech stating that the President should have blamed himself, his government and northern leaders for marginalising the people of former Eastern region.

"We are surprised that a President would trade blames with the Political Leaders in the outside his home zone, instead of blaming past leaders, himself, his government and northern leaders.

It is ridiculous because the political leaders he is accusing have all lost our supports".

He said the President was being sentimental adding that the recent military exercise should have started from the north against the Arewa who boldly gave sack notice to the Igbo.

Takon said the BNYL and entire Biafrans respects Nigeria sovereignty but could not understand why the government have refused to recognize Biafra rights to exist.

"Nigeria is a member of UN, meaning that Nigeria recognized UN charter, as well as UN respects the sovereignty of Nigeria and equally respects our rights to exist as a separate nation.

We are non violent because we respect Nigeria being a member of UN, if they don't want to loose that respect, they have the option of either allowing our peaceful activities to continue or force us into aggressive and violence agitation, for if you ban a movement you are encouraging violence".

Takon urged Nigeria Military to prove their strength by engaging Cameroon forces who are killing Bakassi natives on daily basis.

The group also advised the Federal government to thread with caution, adding that the use of force on armless agitators may only calm situations for some time and which will eventually lead to a temporal retreat without a surrender.