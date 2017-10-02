Let’s Allow APC To Give A New Direction To Nigeria-Sen. Omoworare

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Babajide Omoworare has congratulated the country on the 57th independence anniversary and called on Nigerians to support President Muhamadu Buhari and the APC in the drive to make Nigeria great again.

In his congratulatory message on the 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria which was issued by his media assistant, Tunde Dairo, and made available to The Nigerian Voice, Omoworare urged Nigerians to believe in restructuring drive of the APC, President Buhari and the Nigeria project.

“While congratulating ourselves on this historic day, we must make unity, peace and progress of Nigeria our primary concern. This will uphold the vision of a founders and help in realising the dream of greater and prosperous country as seen in successful and advanced democratic models across the globe.” Omoworare said.

He called on everyone to support the restructuring drive of the APC under President Muhamadu Buhari to heal Nigeria of all limitations bedevilling her development. “APC must be allowed to give a new direction to Nigeria,” Omoworare added.

“We cannot afford a recline from the gains made under the APC and President Buhari. Corruption, unemployment, insecurity and wastage in governance have been seriously addressed.

"Since restoration of democracy in 1999, Nigerians have not seen meaningful and sincere governance as we are seeing today.

"As the country drives towards a better and all benefiting model of governance, we must prioritise welfare of the people, economic liberation, good governance, equity and justice as driving forces if we intend to resolve all national agitations decisively.

“When we get our system right, we will promote productivity, accountability and self sustenance of every section of the country. This will equally bring life abundant to all with efficient exploration and use of our diverse natural endowments.” He said.

Omoworare expressed optimism in the restoration of Nigeria to the path of greatness if Nigerians remain patriotic, optimistic, focused and determined to maximise the milk and honey flowing in the land for the good of all.