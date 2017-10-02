Anambra Women in Lagos Lauds Obiano’s Achievements

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has been lauded for achievements in office by the members of the Association of Anambra Women in Lagos (ASWAL).

Speakers and members ASWAL at the association’s Skills and Economic Empowerment programme workshop held over the weekend at Basketball pitch of National Stadium Lagos applauded the governor for spearheading the resurgence of Anambra state to an enviable status amongst the comity of Nigerian states.

In her remarks, the President of ASWAL, Dr. Mrs. Nkiru Ifekwem, commended Governor Willie Obiano for being a humane leader who has empathy for the citizens and is genuinely working for the welfare of everyone. Said she; “We are witnesses to the transformation that our governor is making at home. In various ways, we hear and experience the peace and security now prevalent in our state. We know about the achievements in agriculture like the Anambra rice amongst other things and are once more proud of our State. He has done very well, and I know that when a person passes exams he gets promoted. We are we in agreement that our governor has done well and should be promoted.“

Dr. Ifekwem appreciated the governor's wife, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano for honouring the ASWAL invitation as Special Guest of Honour at the event. She described governor Obiano and wife as humane leaders, whose selfless services to humanity are already well known. She also called on members of ASWAL to imbibe the spirit of industry and self-reliance by learning new skills using the ideas discussed at the workshop.

Also speaking, Chairperson of the occasion and founder of “The Wife” organization, Mrs. Nkem Okolo, commended governor Obiano for remaking Anambra through his achievements in security, infrastructural development and welfare of workers. She also thanked the wife of the governor for fighting in support of the efforts of her husband for the good of Anambra and advised the ASWAL women to emulate her especially for what she described as “the glaring cooperation with her husband in pursuit of a better family.”

In her presentation on the Theme: 21st Century Woman; The Critical Success Factors, Engr. Mrs. Felicia Agubata, recognized the pioneering role of women like Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano amongst other trail blazers as a reflection of the stability at the home front. She acknowledged the leadership qualities of the governor of Anambra State as the reasons for the successes recorded in the state and called on ASWAL members to learn the skill of foresight as a means to being proactive and futuristic.

Thanking ASWAL for the commendations and honour, the Wife of Anambra state governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, described the empowerment workshop as a bold initiative to educate ASWAL members on the need to acquire the necessary skills for economic empowerment. She noted the synergy between ASWAL and the programmes of empowerment of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) which has trained and empowered over 2600 persons in various skills and urged them to sustain the trend.

The governor’s wife highlighted the numerous achievements of the Obiano government which has encouraged positive perception of Anambra state. These include achievements in security, agriculture which has seen the production of Anambra rice, and vegetable cultivation and export, as well as the transformation of Awka into a befitting capital city. Mrs. Obiano emphasized the need for the women to acquire skills to support their husband and children financially and create an ideal home and society. She called on to come back home during the forthcoming election to exercise their franchise.

Mrs. Obiano also enumerated other success story CAFÉ like the building of ten houses for indigent widows, eleven modern toilets to promote hygiene in rural markets etc. She called on ASWAL members for ndi-Anambra everywhere to come home during the election in November exercise their franchise and support the governor with their votes which she noted is not just for the governor’s benefit or APGA's, but for the good and continued progress of Anambra and Igbo land.

In her Contribution, the National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Mrs. Ada Orji-Nwanyanwu, described Obiano government as one of the best in the federation, with strong security network in the state, and regular payment of workers’ salaries as at and when due.

Other feats she mention include; transformed agricultural sector of the state into mechanized one which has enabled the state export agricultural produce to other parts of the world, thereby increasing revenue. Mrs. Obiano also advised Igbos not to allow APGA as a political party to die away since it remains their power in the Nation's polity.

Some highpoints of the event include; the presence and support of the Executive of Anambra State Development Union (ASDU), match past, dancing, songs of solidarity with the governor's wife by the ASWAL members from over one hundred communities in Anambra state.

(L-R): Wife of Anambra state governor, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) presenting copy of her Speech to the President of ASWAL, Dr. Mrs. Nkiru Ifekwem and members of the ASWAL Executive during the Skills and Empowerment Workshop held on 30th September 2017 at the Basketball pitch National Stadium Lagos.

(L-R): Former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Lady Stella Odife, President of ASWAL, Dr. Mrs. Nkiru Ifekwem Wife of Anambra state governor, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Wife of National Chairman of APGA, Iyom May Oye and National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Hon. Mrs. Ada Orji-Nwanyanwu, members of the ASWAL Executive during the Skills and Empowerment Workshop held on 30th September 2017 at the Basketball pitch National Stadium Lagos.

(L-R): Former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Lady Stella Odife, President of ASWAL, Dr. Mrs. Nkiru Ifekwem, Special Guest of Honour, Wife of Anambra state governor, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), The Founder & Chairperson, 'The Wife' Organization, Dr. (Mrs.) Nkem Okoro, and Keynote Speaker, Engr. Mrs. Felicia Agubata during the Skills and Empowerment Workshop held on 30thSeptember 2017 at the Basketball pitch National Stadium Lagos.

(L-R): Former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Lady Stella Odife, President of ASWAL, Dr. Mrs. Nkiru Ifekwem, Special Guest of Honour, Wife of Anambra state governor, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), The Founder & Chairperson, 'The Wife' Organization, Dr. (Mrs.) Nkem Okoro, and Keynote Speaker, Engr. Mrs. Felicia Agubata during the Skills and Empowerment Workshop held on 30th September 2017 at the Basketball pitch National Stadium Lagos.

(L-R): ASWAL members from Enugwu-Ukwu community dancing past during the Skills and Empowerment Workshop held on 30th September 2017 at the Basketball pitch National Stadium Lagos.