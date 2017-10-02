Delta SUBEB Member Receives “Excellence Media Award”

The member representing Delta North in the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo, has received an award of recognition for her humanitarian work across the state.

The award is coming on the heels of the Board members’ selfless and humanitarian work which include extension of hand of help to the less privilege in the society, offering of scholarship programmes to several children, including destitute picked from the market.

The award of Excellence Media Award was presented to Mrs Ikolo, by Frontline News, even as she was charged to continue in her humanitarian service and double her efforts in promoting integrity and professionalism.

Dr. Dan Awana of the Frontline News, while presenting the SUBEB Member with the award, said it was in recognition of her selfless service, integrity and hard work and charged members of the public to emulate her good works in touching the lives of the poor, vulnerable and downtrodden.

Mrs. Ikolo who dedicated the award to the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for being her role model and for giving her the opportunity to serve, said she would continue to serve God and humanity with her resources.

On the scholarship she offered to six children including two destitute she picked from the market, the SUBEB Member said it was part of her efforts to give back to society, adding that her slogan of “we if decide to do it right, we can get it right” has always propelled her to do the right things without expecting commendation from anybody.

She urged public spirited individuals, including those in position of authorities to always stand for the truth in defending the deprived and demoralized in the society by offering them scholarships even to University levels as part of efforts in nation building even as she charged others to be fair, just and compassionate to the less privilege.